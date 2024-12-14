Debunking Myths: The Global Politics of Ashwagandha

Experts gathering at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress criticized Western countries' restrictions on Ashwagandha, calling these actions 'financially and politically motivated.' Ashwagandha, an integral element of India's traditional medicine, is facing unjust bans and regulations abroad.

Despite Denmark's ban and stringent measures in other European nations and the U.S., Ashwagandha's safety has been established across centuries, experts asserted. The root of this herb is traditionally used in Indian medicine. However, Western firms import leaf extracts for food supplements, claiming increased vitality benefits.

Participants emphasized the need to strengthen Ayurveda's evidence base through new clinical trials and urged practitioners to improve documentation. Uploading case studies on platforms like Ayurveda Clinical e-Learning was suggested to further global acceptance of Ayurveda.

