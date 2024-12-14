Left Menu

Debunking Myths: The Global Politics of Ashwagandha

At the 10th World Ayurveda Congress, experts criticized Western restrictions on Ashwagandha, labeling them as politically and financially driven. The herb, crucial in traditional Indian medicine, faces bans and strict regulations abroad, despite its long-standing safety record. Calls were made for improving evidence and documentation in Ayurveda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:25 IST
Debunking Myths: The Global Politics of Ashwagandha
  • Country:
  • India

Experts gathering at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress criticized Western countries' restrictions on Ashwagandha, calling these actions 'financially and politically motivated.' Ashwagandha, an integral element of India's traditional medicine, is facing unjust bans and regulations abroad.

Despite Denmark's ban and stringent measures in other European nations and the U.S., Ashwagandha's safety has been established across centuries, experts asserted. The root of this herb is traditionally used in Indian medicine. However, Western firms import leaf extracts for food supplements, claiming increased vitality benefits.

Participants emphasized the need to strengthen Ayurveda's evidence base through new clinical trials and urged practitioners to improve documentation. Uploading case studies on platforms like Ayurveda Clinical e-Learning was suggested to further global acceptance of Ayurveda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024