Ambedkar's Legacy: Political Tug-of-War Amid Birth Anniversary

On Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary, a political showdown erupted between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over his enduring legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi censured Congress for marginalizing deprived communities during its rule, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the Modi government's actions as mere lip service and pushed for a caste survey to achieve social justice.

As leaders from both parties invoked Ambedkar, the debate reflected his enduring influence on India's socio-political discourse, highlighting issues of equality, social justice, and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)