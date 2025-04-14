Mass Protests in Karachi and Balochistan Demand Release of BYC Leaders

Thousands took to the streets in Karachi and Balochistan on Sunday to protest the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders. Organized by the BYC, the demonstrations saw widespread participation, receiving a harsh response from law enforcement, according to reports from The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Protests erupted in key Balochistan districts such as Dalbandin, Kalat, Mastung, Gwadar, Quetta, Hub Chowki, and Turbat. Protesters marched with placards and slogans, condemning the alleged illegal detention of their leaders. Security forces attempted to disperse crowds, leading to violent clashes, TBP reported.

In Karachi, significant protests took place in Malir, a Baloch-majority area. Social media footage showed demonstrators chanting against the police presence, with reports of police using batons and live rounds. Videos documented chaotic scenes of law enforcement disrupting protests by dragging demonstrators, including women, off the streets.

Despite a heavy police crackdown, demonstrators remained undeterred. Braving the summer heat, they continued their call for the safe release of BYC leaders, condemning what they perceive as a violent crackdown by the Balochistan government. Protest organizers accuse security forces of escalating tensions through excessive force, placing the spotlight on allegations of civil rights violations.

