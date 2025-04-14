Dr. B R Ambedkar, renowned Dalit leader and a principal architect of India's Constitution, overcame significant hurdles throughout his academic career, one of which involved losing his dissertation to a German submarine attack in 1917.

The incident, a notable episode in Ambedkar's scholarly pursuits, is brought to light in Aakash Singh Rathore's book 'Becoming Babasaheb: The Life and Times of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (Volume 1)'. The sinking of the SS Salsette resulted in the loss of Ambedkar's dissertation draft and valuable books as he returned to India after his scholarship expired.

Despite such losses, Ambedkar persisted, completing multiple doctorates and leaving an indelible mark on India's socio-political landscape. His legacy continues to be celebrated annually, highlighting his contributions as a social reformer and untouchability crusader.

