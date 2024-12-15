Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Odisha

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a wild elephant attacked a home, resulting in the deaths of two young sisters. Officials revealed that the incident took place in the village of Kantapalli within the Tamada range of the Bonai forest division.

The victims, identified as Samiya Munda, aged 12, and her younger sister, Chandni, aged 3, were sleeping when the elephant struck. Adult family members managed to escape, leaving the girls behind amid the chaos. The elephant caused a section of the house to collapse and trampled the girls, leading to their untimely deaths.

Lalit Patra, the Divisional Forest Officer, stated that efforts are underway to monitor the lone elephant as it continues to roam the area. The animal, fitted with a radio collar, has proven difficult to track due to poor network coverage. The government has assured that compensation will be provided to the girls' family.

(With inputs from agencies.)