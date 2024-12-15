Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Odisha

A wild elephant attacked a house in Odisha's Sundargarh district, leading to the tragic deaths of sisters Samiya and Chandni Munda. The elephant, which is being monitored by forest officials, killed the girls while they were asleep. The government has promised compensation for the bereaved family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:24 IST
Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Sundargarh district when a wild elephant attacked a home, resulting in the deaths of two young sisters. Officials revealed that the incident took place in the village of Kantapalli within the Tamada range of the Bonai forest division.

The victims, identified as Samiya Munda, aged 12, and her younger sister, Chandni, aged 3, were sleeping when the elephant struck. Adult family members managed to escape, leaving the girls behind amid the chaos. The elephant caused a section of the house to collapse and trampled the girls, leading to their untimely deaths.

Lalit Patra, the Divisional Forest Officer, stated that efforts are underway to monitor the lone elephant as it continues to roam the area. The animal, fitted with a radio collar, has proven difficult to track due to poor network coverage. The government has assured that compensation will be provided to the girls' family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024