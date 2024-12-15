Tragedy at the Premiere: Fan's Death Leads to Actor's Arrest

Renowned Indian actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody following a tragic occurrence at a recent film premiere. The incident resulted in the death of a female fan and serious injury to her son, due to an overwhelming crowd.

Arjun, a celebrated figure in the Telugu film industry, unexpectedly appeared at the premiere, held in Hyderabad on December 4, sparking the uncontrolled surge of fans.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, regions where film stars are deeply revered, are investigating the incident to ensure such a tragedy does not occur again.

