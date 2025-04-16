Finance Commission's Andhra Pradesh Visit Sparks Economic Discussions
The Sixteenth Finance Commission, led by Arvind Pangariya, visited Andhra Pradesh from April 15-18. They engaged with state officials, political leaders, and industry representatives to discuss economic strategies. This visit included a presentation by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and visits to Tirupati's key sites, concluding the commission's itinerary.
- Country:
- India
The Sixteenth Finance Commission, led by Arvind Pangariya, embarked on a four-day tour of Andhra Pradesh, beginning April 15. Joined by state officials, including Finance Minister P. Keshav, their visit underscores economic strategy discussions between central and state authorities.
On Wednesday, in a significant address at the secretariat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented detailed plans to the commission members. The schedule also included consultations with political party representatives, culminating in an official dinner at Berm Park, Vijayawada.
Concluding their trip, the commission headed to Tirupati to evaluate insights from local bodies and industry leaders. On April 18, the group observed traditional practices at Lord Venkateswara temple, drawing their visit to a close before finally returning to Delhi.
