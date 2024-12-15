Left Menu

ISKCON Under Fire: Confronting False Allegations in Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president Radharamn Das refutes accusations by Bangladeshi political leaders branding the organization as 'fundamentalist'. Emphasizing ISKCON's commitment to peace and brotherhood, he denounces these claims as false. Das reported vandalism against ISKCON properties in Bangladesh and called for the protection of minority rights.

Updated: 15-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:24 IST
ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president, Radharamn Das, has strongly refuted claims made by certain Bangladeshi political leaders labeling the Vaishnavite organization as 'fundamentalist'. Describing these accusations as a 'pack of lies', Das insists ISKCON is devoted to fostering peace and community support worldwide.

Despite the defamatory comments from student leaders and politicians in Bangladesh, Das affirmed that ISKCON's mission of aiding those in distress will continue unabated, referencing the group's relief efforts during Bangladesh's recent floods.

Concerns were also raised about frequent vandalism against ISKCON properties in Bangladesh, particularly following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Das urged for an end to these hostilities and called for the safeguarding of minority rights by the Bangladeshi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

