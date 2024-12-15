From Rejection to Runway: Alicia Kaur's Inspiring Journey in Fashion

Supermodel Alicia Kaur has carved a niche in the fashion world, driven by an early love for modeling. Despite major fashion event appearances, her journey was no smooth ride. Kaur spoke with ANI about her career hurdles, including rejection in Australia and mishaps in China, notably losing her passport in Hong Kong.

"Shanghai's beauty contrasted with my Hong Kong ordeal—my passport and wallet were stolen immediately upon arrival," Kaur recounted. Stranded without a working visa, she survived on a meager budget, learning the essence of minimalism. "Two bananas and vegetable soup were my staples," she said. Verification of her identity in Hong Kong became a tedious task, with agency and family involvement required.

Reflecting on her modeling origins, Kaur remembered choosing an outfit as a child that led to a magazine cover feature at just three years old. While sports and academics were priorities, Kaur's modeling pursuit faced rejection, receiving 45 "not tall or skinny enough" responses in Australia. Ultimately, her persistence paid off with opportunities in China and India.

Kaur's resilience was tested in China, where opportunities arose amidst cultural and language barriers. Her involvement in India's fashion industry marked a triumph, working alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan. Her career now thrives, a testament to her unwavering spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)