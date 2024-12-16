Farewell to a Tabla Legend: Ustad Zakir Hussain's Enduring Legacy
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and former Union minister Sharad Pawar mourn the death of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Hussain, 73, passed away in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His legacy as a global icon of Indian classical music remains unparalleled.
The nation mourns the loss of eminent tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed grief, mourning the demise of the cultural icon.
Describing Hussain as a devoted disciple of Ustad Alla Rakha, the Governor highlighted his mastery in elevating the tabla to international acclaim. Hussain's captivating performances earned admiration from classical purists and broader audiences alike. His contributions to Indian classical music have left an everlasting impact.
Former Union minister Sharad Pawar also condoled Hussain's death, acknowledging his role in establishing the tabla on the global stage. Hussain's legacy as a versatile personality and an art legend remains commemorated, inspiring future generations to innovate in the realm of Indian classical music.
