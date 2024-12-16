Left Menu

Classic Creations Enter Public Domain: Popeye, Tintin, and More from 1929

Starting in 2025, iconic characters and works like Popeye, Tintin, and more from 1929 will enter the public domain in the United States. This means they can be used freely without needing permission from copyright holders. The change also includes films, music, and literature from notable creators.

Updated: 16-12-2024 11:06 IST
As 2025 approaches, a treasure trove of iconic works is set to enter the public domain, offering new opportunities for creative use without legal restrictions. Among these are beloved comic characters like Popeye and Tintin, who first captivated audiences in 1929.

While last year's addition of Mickey Mouse to the public domain marked a significant cultural moment, this new wave features substantial contributions from literature, film, and music. The list includes masterpieces from literary giants like Faulkner and Hemingway, as well as sound films by legendary directors such as Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford.

In the musical realm, compositions by Cole Porter and recordings by Marian Anderson will also become available. The public domain expansion provides a rich landscape for artists and creators to explore and reinvent classic works without the constraints of copyright.

