Zakir Hussain: Rhythms of a Legend Silenced

In a poignant tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, acknowledging his groundbreaking contributions to Indian classical music.

Zakir Hussain, who died at 73 in a San Francisco hospital, brought Indian rhythms to the global stage, seamlessly blending cultural traditions.

His passing, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire musicians and music lovers worldwide. Modi expressed his condolences to Hussain's family and the international music community.

(With inputs from agencies.)