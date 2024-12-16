Left Menu

Zakir Hussain: Rhythms of a Legend Silenced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73. Hussain's contribution to Indian classical music and its global reach was profound, as he blended traditional rhythms with worldwide influences. He died in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, acknowledging his groundbreaking contributions to Indian classical music.

Zakir Hussain, who died at 73 in a San Francisco hospital, brought Indian rhythms to the global stage, seamlessly blending cultural traditions.

His passing, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire musicians and music lovers worldwide. Modi expressed his condolences to Hussain's family and the international music community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

