The music world is in mourning following the death of tabla legend Zakir Hussain. Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have expressed their condolences, emphasizing the enormous loss to the cultural landscape.

Hussain, known for making his fingers dance on the tabla, was an iconic figure who brought Indian classical music to an international audience. Decorated with Padma awards, his contributions have inspired generations. He passed away in a San Francisco hospital due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The void left by Hussain is profound, with political figures and organizations from across the spectrum paying tribute to his influence and legacy. As they remember his universal rhythm, his art will continue to live on, bridging cultures and generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)