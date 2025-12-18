Left Menu

The Unsolved Legacy of Olof Palme's Murder

A Swedish prosecutor has reiterated the decision not to reopen the investigation into the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme, citing insufficient evidence against chief suspect Stig Engstrom. Despite requests for a renewed probe using advanced forensic methods, the case will remain closed, leaving behind a legacy of conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a definitive statement, Swedish prosecutors have announced they will not reopen the investigation into the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme. This decision comes despite suggestions from a journalist claiming new forensic techniques could finally resolve the case.

Chief suspect Stig Engstrom, a deceased graphic designer, was named by the prosecution five years ago. However, Senior Prosecutor Lennart Gune emphasized the current lack of sufficient evidence to link Engstrom definitively to the crime.

Olof Palme's assassination, a pivotal moment in Sweden's history, has lingered as an unsolved mystery, fueling countless conspiracy theories. The inability to identify his killer continues to mar Sweden's national identity, despite Palme being a significant figure in shaping modern Sweden and its welfare state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

