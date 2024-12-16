Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Gears Up for Gangasagar Mela Preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is convening a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. The meeting, held at the state secretariat Nabanna, will involve ministers and officials from 17 departments. This annual event takes place on Gangasagar Island on January 14 and 15.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is set to review preparations for the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela in a meeting scheduled on Tuesday. The gathering at the state secretariat Nabanna will be attended by ministers and officials from 17 key departments.

In the comprehensive meeting lineup are Mathurapur Lok Sabha MP Bapi Halder, former Rajya Sabha member Subhasish Chakraborty, and South 24 Parganas zilla sabhadhipati Nilima Mistry. The meeting underscores the significance of imminent preparations for the landmark Gangasagar Mela.

Departments including public health, engineering, irrigation, power, food supply, and disaster management are crucial contributors to the planning of this annual congregation. The Gangasagar Mela is slated to be held on January 14 and 15 at Gangasagar Island, drawing officials and devotees alike.

