Melodies We Cherish: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

In a heartfelt tribute, acclaimed music composer Lalit Pandit honored the late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Pandit reminisced about his interactions with the maestro at various gatherings and events, emphasizing the importance of following Zakir Hussain's footsteps in keeping the art form alive for future generations.

"The loss of Ustad Sahab is a significant grief not just for the music industry but for the whole of India. I cherish my memories with him, and his family ties with ours are cherished deeply," Pandit expressed. He further noted, "While artists may leave us, their art persists, and Zakir Bhai's unparalleled contribution remains a benchmark. It's unfortunate that similar great artists are rare today, yet his artistry brought global acclaim to India."

The film fraternity and music industry are in collective mourning following the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain. The tabla virtuoso passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital. He was heralded globally for his remarkable talent, which began at a young age under the guidance of his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. Throughout his illustrious career, Zakir Hussain graced audiences alongside legends and even collaborated internationally to create pioneering works. His excellence earned him prestigious accolades worldwide, and his loss is felt deeply as tributes pour in globally, honoring a legacy that united and uplifted across cultures.

