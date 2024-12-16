India's Tourism Boom in Western Australia

India now ranks as the eighth largest international tourism market for Western Australia, according to a top official from Tourism Western Australia.

Anneke Brown, Managing Director of Tourism Western Australia, stated that 35,000 Indian visitors traveled to the state, resulting in an AUD 118 million boost to the local economy. The rise from 11th place in 2019 highlights a growing demand fueled by the local Indian community, with 61,000 residents, including 9,600 students.

Efforts are underway to improve direct flight connections, with various carriers operating one-stop routes through hubs like Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

