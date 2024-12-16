Left Menu

14 Days of Laughter: A Fresh Comedy for Gen Z

The film '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' revolves around Harsha, who finds himself locked in his girlfriend's apartment, triggering hilarious events. With Ankith Koyya and Shriya Kontham in lead roles, this Telugu comedy promises a mix of humor and relatable storytelling, directed by Sriharsha and featuring Vennela Kishore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:44 IST
Hyderabad's excitement for '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' intensifies as the sneak peek of the film was revealed. This Gen Z comedy, starring Ankith Koyya and Shriya Kontham, is directed by Sriharsha and produced by Satya Komal under Satya Arts Entertainment. The film blends humor with a captivating storyline, offering something fresh for Telugu cinema fans.

The first look introduces Harsha, a carefree young man locked in his girlfriend's apartment, unknowingly left there when she rushes out. Comedy ensues when Harsha enlists the help of the 'creator,' played by Vennela Kishore, leading to a series of comedic escapades.

Producer Satya Komal shares that the film, while full of laughs, also delivers a meaningful message. Ankith Koyya emphasizes the film's unique plot, portraying an exploration of relationships. The audience can expect a standout performance from Vennela Kishore, adding depth to an already engaging story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

