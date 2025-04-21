World Mourns the Loss of Pope Francis: A Shepherd of Peace
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio mourned Pope Francis's death, highlighting his wisdom that transcended faiths. The first non-European Pope known for humility and championing social causes died at 88. His leadership inspired and united people of different cultures worldwide.
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have expressed their condolences over the passing of Pope Francis. Both leaders praised his wisdom and compassion that went beyond religious boundaries.
Pope Francis, the first non-European pontiff, passed away at 88. Known for his modesty and his advocacy for the poor, he challenged conservatives with his critiques of capitalism and climate change.
In statements, both Ganesan and Rio highlighted his role as a champion for peace and social justice, inspiring millions around the globe. They expressed hope that his legacy will continue to uplift humanity.
