Indian Coast Guard Seizes Tendu Leaves in Big Anti-Narcotics Operation

The Indian Coast Guard successfully conducted an anti-narcotics operation off the India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary, seizing 302 kg of tendu leaves. The operation, led by ICG Station Mandapam, resulted in the contraband being handed over for legal proceedings, emphasizing the ongoing fight against maritime drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard executed a significant anti-narcotics operation off the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line, successfully seizing 302 kg of tendu leaves.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence input and was carried out by the ICG Station Mandapam, located in Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu.

The seized contraband was promptly handed over to Customs for legal proceedings, marking a crucial step in the ongoing battle to maintain maritime security and achieve drug-free seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

