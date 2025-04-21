Indian Coast Guard Seizes Tendu Leaves in Big Anti-Narcotics Operation

The Indian Coast Guard executed a significant anti-narcotics operation off the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line, successfully seizing 302 kg of tendu leaves.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence input and was carried out by the ICG Station Mandapam, located in Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu.

The seized contraband was promptly handed over to Customs for legal proceedings, marking a crucial step in the ongoing battle to maintain maritime security and achieve drug-free seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)