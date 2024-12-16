Left Menu

Lalitha Cherukumudi: From Techie to Mrs. Universe Colorado

Lalitha Cherukumudi, a Chennai native working in the US tech industry, won the Mrs. Universe Colorado Award at the 2025 Mrs. Universe USA event. She aims to use her platform to address child homelessness and women's empowerment, collaborating with Denver's authorities for positive community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:44 IST
Lalitha Cherukumudi, a Chennai-born technology leader currently residing in the United States, has been crowned Mrs. Universe Colorado at the 2025 Mrs. Universe USA Awards held in New York City. The event, which attracted significant global attention with live streams reaching around one million viewers, celebrated Lalitha's accomplishment among more than 40 participants who competed for the title.

In accepting the award, Lalitha expressed her commitment to utilizing her newly gained platform to advocate for critical social issues such as child homelessness and women's empowerment. She has initiated collaborations with the Mayor of Denver and Colorado's local law enforcement agencies to drive impactful changes within these sectors.

A seasoned tech professional, Lalitha currently works as a Technology Product Leader at Gap Inc. She actively balances her career with roles as a wife and mother, residing in Denver. Her passion for combating domestic abuse and promoting educational opportunities for women underscores her vision as Mrs. Universe Colorado 2025.

