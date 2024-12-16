Left Menu

Serendipity Arts Festival 2024: Uniting Heritage and Innovation with Campa Cola

The Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 is set to light up Goa from December 15-22, teaming up with Campa Cola. The event promises a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring legendary performers and fostering India's cultural ecosystem. It's a testament to art's evolving landscape in India.

India's largest multi-disciplinary arts event, the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024, has announced an exciting partnership with iconic beverage brand Campa Cola, unveiling a vibrant lineup for this year's edition. Taking place in Panjim, Goa from December 15 to December 22, this ninth iteration promises to blend heritage with innovation in its programming.

Director of Serendipity Arts, Smriti Rajgarhia, underscored the importance of corporate collaborations in fostering the arts in India, calling the Campa Cola partnership a model for how businesses can invest in cultural initiatives. Rajgarhia noted the festival's past successes in reshaping cultural landscapes through sustained support, emphasizing the need for more alliances to nurture India's artistic community.

The festival's grand finale will be marked by the historic performance 'Three Divas' on December 22, uniting legendary musicians Padma Shri Aruna Sairam, Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup, and Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal for the first time. Additional performances include guitarist Warren Mendonsa under Blackstratblues and rock band Thermal and a Quarter on December 17. This event epitomizes the celebration of both timeless art and modern creativity. Attendees can access festival details and tickets at serendipityartsfestival.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

