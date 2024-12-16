Left Menu

Cultural Confluence: Telangana and Haryana Unite in Photo Exhibition

Telangana's Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a photo exhibition celebrating the cultural ties between Telangana and Haryana as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. Hosted at Hyderabad's Salar Jung Museum, the event highlights shared heritage through art, music, and cuisine, promoting mutual understanding and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:59 IST
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, highlighting cultural ties between Telangana and Haryana. The event was organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as part of its Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Varma emphasized the initiative's significance in fostering cultural confluence, an idea supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in uniting India. The exhibition, themed 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', pairs Telangana with Haryana, allowing visitors to explore India's diverse yet unified cultural tapestry, from dance and art to festivals.

Additional highlights include expert talks by renowned figures such as Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Goreti Venkanna. With interactive elements like self-ticketing kiosks introduced for visitor convenience, the exhibition aims to enhance public engagement with India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

