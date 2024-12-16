Challenging Power through Cinema: Political Art at IFFK 24

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24) showcases films that challenge political injustices and aim to provoke societal change. Michael Taylor Jackson, the director of 'Underground Orange,' discussed the importance of cinema at the festival's meet-the-directors program.

Jackson asserted that cinema acts as a collective dream with potential to reshape societies. His film, 'Underground Orange,' dives into the political dynamics of Argentina and the US, critiquing the global dominance of English and urging communities to use language as a tool for empowerment.

Similarly, Jayan Cheriyan's 'Rhythm of Dammam' sheds light on the historical and continued marginalization of India's Siddi community. Both films are entries in the festival's competition section, alongside works from numerous other filmmakers, showcasing cinema's role in amplifying marginalized voices.

