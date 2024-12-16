Left Menu

Apple TV+ Extends 'Silo' for Two More Seasons

Apple TV+ has renewed 'Silo' for two additional seasons, concluding with a fourth and final season. This will allow the creative team to fully adapt Hugh Howey's bestselling dystopian trilogy. Season 2 is currently streaming with new episodes released every Friday. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson and an ensemble cast.

Apple TV+ has officially announced the renewal of Rebecca Ferguson's series 'Silo' for two additional seasons, culminating in a fourth and final chapter, as reported by Deadline.

The extended run allows Executive Producer and Showrunner Graham Yost to comprehensively adapt Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling dystopian trilogy. Season 2 of 'Silo' is currently available for streaming worldwide, with new episodes releasing every Friday up until January 17.

The narrative follows the last 10,000 survivors on Earth, living in a mile-deep refuge to protect themselves from a toxic external environment. The show's continuation promises to delve deeper into the enigma of the silo's origins and the dangers faced by those who seek the truth. Yost expressed enthusiasm about completing the adaptation across four seasons, ensuring a robust conclusion to the series' mysteries. Lead actress Rebecca Ferguson stated her excitement about reprising her role, calling the project a proud achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

