Aashram Series Shatters Streaming Records on Amazon MX Player
Amazon MX Player's series Aashram continues to break records, captivating over 250 million viewers across India. The latest season topped Ormax Media's most-watched list, demonstrating the series' wide appeal. It attracted a diverse audience and shattered stereotypes about crime dramas being male-centric, with significant female viewership.
The Amazon MX Player series 'Aashram' has once again set new standards, captivating more than 250 million viewers across India. The latest installment, 'Aashram S3 Part 2,' dominated Ormax Media's streaming originals list for four consecutive weeks, solidifying its reputation as the country's most cherished OTT franchise.
Challenging the stereotype that crime dramas mostly attract male audiences, 'Aashram' managed to draw over 20% of its audience from women. It has also resonated across various age demographics, appealing to young adults as well as those over 25. Moreover, the series found a fan base across both major metropolitan areas and Tier 2/3 cities.
With innovative marketing strategies and a slew of sponsors, the series generated unprecedented buzz. Trailer releases and high-profile collaborations, such as with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, contributed to its widespread popularity. The accessibility of Amazon MX Player on various platforms has also played a crucial role in expanding its reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
