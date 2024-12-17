Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Humility in Social Service

Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of setting aside ego for effective selfless service, citing Ramakrishna Paramahansa's teachings on 'ripened I' versus 'raw I'. He highlights the significant positive work within society and stresses empowering citizens for national progress.

Updated: 17-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:46 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stressed the importance of humility by urging individuals to set their egos aside during acts of service. He emphasized that selfless service leads to enduring satisfaction and fosters a community's inclination to help others.

Addressing the silver jubilee function of the Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra in Pune, Bhagwat remarked that despite prevailing negative perceptions, society is brimming with noble services that outnumber negative aspects by forty times. He called for increased awareness of these positive efforts as a foundation for trust in society.

Citing the philosophical teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Bhagwat discussed the concept of the 'ripened I' versus the 'raw I', associating the latter with ego. He argued that true development stems from empowering citizens to contribute to societal progress, lauding the work of volunteers and organizations like Viklang Kendra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

