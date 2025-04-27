Assam CM's Allegations Stir Political Storm: Congress MP's Pakistan Ties Questioned
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned an unnamed Congress MP's ties with Pakistan on social media, hinting at visits and an NGO salary to the MP's wife. The BJP accuses Gaurav Gogoi, but he dismisses claims as baseless. Investigations may involve international agencies.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a political controversy by questioning the alleged connections of a Congress MP with Pakistan. The CM took to social media, asking if the MP had visited Pakistan for 15 days and if his wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO.
Sarma further pondered the citizenship status of the parliamentarian's wife and children, without naming the Congress leader directly. The BJP has been targeting Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, over alleged links between his wife and Pakistan.
Sarma's remarks reignited tensions as the BJP threatened further inquiries, potentially involving international agencies like Interpol. Gogoi, on the other hand, termed the allegations as baseless and a distraction from real issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
