Star-Studded Crime: The Dark Tale of Pavithra Gowda and the Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, implicated in the Renukaswamy murder, was released from Parappana Agrahara prison after being granted bail. Her co-accused, including actor-friend Darshan Thoogudeepa, were also granted bail. Renukaswamy allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, sparking the chain of events that led to his murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On a dramatic Tuesday, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, a central figure in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, was released from the Parappana Agrahara central prison. Her release follows the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant her, along with her actor-friend Darshan Thoogudeepa and others, conditional bail.

Darshan, arrested on June 11, had already secured interim bail on medical grounds to undergo spine surgery and was released from Ballari jail on October 30. The court action has come as a significant development in the case that has intrigued the public and involved multiple accused, including R Nagaraju and Anu Kumar.

The murder of Renukaswamy, allegedly provoked by his obscene messages to Pavithra, attracted intense scrutiny. According to police investigations, Pavithra purportedly instigated the crime, implicating numerous individuals in the conspiracy. With a post-mortem confirming his death from blunt trauma, the case continues to unfold with public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

