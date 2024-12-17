Left Menu

Cardi B and Offset: Finding Peace Amid Relationship Challenges

Cardi B reveals she and Offset are in a peaceful phase despite an ongoing divorce. The rapper shares insights into their improved co-parenting dynamic and recent pause in conflict, marking a positive shift in their relationship after months of turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:12 IST
Cardi B, Offset (Photo/Instagram/@iamcardib,@offsetyrn). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid update on her personal life, rapper Cardi B has disclosed that her relationship with husband Offset, from whom she is estranged amidst divorce proceedings, has entered a more tranquil phase. The couple, known for their tumultuous past, is now relishing a period of peace, according to an interview with E! News.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," Cardi B stated, highlighting that the absence of conflict signals a healthy path towards co-parenting. While communication remains limited, the Grammy Award-winning artist expressed her happiness with their current situation.

Reflecting on recent hardships, Cardi admitted, "For the past three months, it's been drama, it's been arguing, it's been craziness." However, she emphasized that the past eight days have been free of turmoil, indicating a positive progression towards moving on. Her comments come shortly after she was seen attending Offset's birthday celebration in Miami, suggesting a shift in their relationship dynamics. The couple, parents to three young children, have navigated several breakups and reconciliations since their initial divorce filing in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

