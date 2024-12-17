Left Menu

Village Rockstars 2 Set to Captivate Europe at Berlinale

Rima Das returns to the Berlinale with 'Village Rockstars 2', a sequel to her acclaimed film. Set to premiere in February 2025, the film follows a teenage girl's musical pursuit. Having premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, the film has already garnered significant acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:52 IST
Village Rockstars 2 Set to Captivate Europe at Berlinale
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Rima Das is poised to make a remarkable comeback at the Berlinale International Film Festival with her latest film, 'Village Rockstars 2', a sequel to her critically acclaimed 'Village Rockstars'. The film is slated for its European premiere at the esteemed festival's 75th edition, running from February 13 to 25, 2025.

Screened in the Generation 14 Plus Competition category, 'Village Rockstars 2' targets youth audiences with its poignant narrative. The film, centered on a teenage girl's pursuit of her musical dream amid life's challenges, has already earned accolades, winning the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Das expressed her anticipation for the festival, citing connections with diverse audiences as a highlight. Her previous relationship with Berlinale includes a Special Mention in 2019 and serving as a jury member in 2020. 'Village Rockstars 2', featuring Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, and others, promises to resonate well in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024