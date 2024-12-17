Village Rockstars 2 Set to Captivate Europe at Berlinale

Rima Das is poised to make a remarkable comeback at the Berlinale International Film Festival with her latest film, 'Village Rockstars 2', a sequel to her critically acclaimed 'Village Rockstars'. The film is slated for its European premiere at the esteemed festival's 75th edition, running from February 13 to 25, 2025.

Screened in the Generation 14 Plus Competition category, 'Village Rockstars 2' targets youth audiences with its poignant narrative. The film, centered on a teenage girl's pursuit of her musical dream amid life's challenges, has already earned accolades, winning the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Das expressed her anticipation for the festival, citing connections with diverse audiences as a highlight. Her previous relationship with Berlinale includes a Special Mention in 2019 and serving as a jury member in 2020. 'Village Rockstars 2', featuring Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, and others, promises to resonate well in Berlin.

