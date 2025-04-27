Fire Incident at HAL's Aircraft Division Quickly Contained
A minor fire erupted in the 'Process Shop' of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Aircraft Division but was swiftly extinguished by the company's fire services. No injuries or significant damage occurred, and production activities remain unaffected. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
A minor fire broke out in the 'Process Shop' of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Aircraft Division on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the company.
The fire was quickly brought under control by the company's own fire services team. Fortunately, no injuries or major damages were reported.
HAL assured the public that the production activities of the division will remain unaffected, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
