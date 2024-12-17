Left Menu

Nicole Kidman Reflects on Career, Family, and Her Latest Golden Globe Nomination

Nicole Kidman opens up about contemplating retirement after the birth of her daughter Sunday Rose, the impact of her mother's advice, and balancing family life with her acting career. She shares her love for mothering and children amidst the cinematic success of her latest film, Babygirl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:21 IST
Nicole Kidman Reflects on Career, Family, and Her Latest Golden Globe Nomination
Actor Nicole Kidman (Image source: Instagram @nicolekidman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman, known for her recent nomination for a 20th Golden Globe for her role in Babygirl, candidly revealed her thoughts on retiring from acting after the birth of her daughter Sunday Rose in 2008. In an interview, Kidman explained that she felt she had reached a career conclusion.

Upon relocating to Nashville and settling on a farm with husband Keith Urban, Kidman's mother, Janelle, advised her to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life. Despite her passing at 84, Janelle's words kept Kidman motivated, later reaffirmed by her continued success in cinema.

Kidman, who has won accolades such as the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, expressed a profound love for family life, desiring a large family yet finding fulfillment through her extended family. Her latest film, Babygirl, is set for a Christmas Day release, adding another milestone to her storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

