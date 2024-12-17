Nicole Kidman Reflects on Career, Family, and Her Latest Golden Globe Nomination

Acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman, known for her recent nomination for a 20th Golden Globe for her role in Babygirl, candidly revealed her thoughts on retiring from acting after the birth of her daughter Sunday Rose in 2008. In an interview, Kidman explained that she felt she had reached a career conclusion.

Upon relocating to Nashville and settling on a farm with husband Keith Urban, Kidman's mother, Janelle, advised her to maintain a balance between her personal and professional life. Despite her passing at 84, Janelle's words kept Kidman motivated, later reaffirmed by her continued success in cinema.

Kidman, who has won accolades such as the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, expressed a profound love for family life, desiring a large family yet finding fulfillment through her extended family. Her latest film, Babygirl, is set for a Christmas Day release, adding another milestone to her storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)