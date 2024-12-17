Left Menu

The Brutalist: A Cinematic Triumph of Immigrant Storytelling

The film 'The Brutalist', directed by Brady Corbet, tells the story of a Hungarian immigrant architect, played by Adrien Brody, who flees wartime horrors to build a new life in America. The movie, praised for its focus on psychology and behavior, won awards and Oscar buzz, showcasing profound personal connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:34 IST
The Brutalist: A Cinematic Triumph of Immigrant Storytelling

The cast of 'The Brutalist' attributes the film's success to director Brady Corbet, applauding his focus on psychology and behavior. Actor Guy Pearce praised Corbet's unique filmmaking approach as a rewarding experience.

The epic follows a Hungarian immigrant, portrayed by Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, as he rebuilds his life in the US post-World War Two. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, earning Corbet a best director award, and will release in US theaters on Dec. 20.

Brody, embracing a deep personal connection to his role through his Hungarian heritage, has been nominated for a Golden Globe, with potential for an Oscar nod. Actress Felicity Jones commends the film's rich characters and storytelling style, emphasizing themes of integrity and self-worth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024