The Brutalist: A Cinematic Triumph of Immigrant Storytelling

The cast of 'The Brutalist' attributes the film's success to director Brady Corbet, applauding his focus on psychology and behavior. Actor Guy Pearce praised Corbet's unique filmmaking approach as a rewarding experience.

The epic follows a Hungarian immigrant, portrayed by Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, as he rebuilds his life in the US post-World War Two. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, earning Corbet a best director award, and will release in US theaters on Dec. 20.

Brody, embracing a deep personal connection to his role through his Hungarian heritage, has been nominated for a Golden Globe, with potential for an Oscar nod. Actress Felicity Jones commends the film's rich characters and storytelling style, emphasizing themes of integrity and self-worth.

