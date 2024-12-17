Jama Masjid Inspection: ASI Gets Extended Deadline from Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has given the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) additional time to conduct an inspection of Jama Masjid in New Delhi. The court expects a detailed report by January 2025 to decide on its status as a protected monument.

On December 11, the court, comprised of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, granted this extension after ASI's request. The inspection aims to assess the current usage of the mosque and surrounding areas, with a representative from the petitioner allowed to accompany the inspection team.

Filed by petitioners in 2014, the public interest litigations questioned Jama Masjid's absence from ASI's purview, citing potential issues with its management and preservation. The ASI's latest affidavit stresses the implications of declaring the site a protected monument.

