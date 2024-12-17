Left Menu

Jama Masjid Inspection: ASI Gets Extended Deadline from Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has extended the timeframe for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to inspect Jama Masjid, with a report due before January 2025. The ASI and Waqf board representatives are tasked with evaluating the mosque's use and its possible status as a protected monument.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST
Jama Masjid Inspection: ASI Gets Extended Deadline from Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has given the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) additional time to conduct an inspection of Jama Masjid in New Delhi. The court expects a detailed report by January 2025 to decide on its status as a protected monument.

On December 11, the court, comprised of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, granted this extension after ASI's request. The inspection aims to assess the current usage of the mosque and surrounding areas, with a representative from the petitioner allowed to accompany the inspection team.

Filed by petitioners in 2014, the public interest litigations questioned Jama Masjid's absence from ASI's purview, citing potential issues with its management and preservation. The ASI's latest affidavit stresses the implications of declaring the site a protected monument.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024