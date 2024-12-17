Left Menu

Tom Cruise: From Top Gun to Top Honour

Tom Cruise received the U.S. Navy's top civilian honor for his contributions to the Navy through films like 'Top Gun.' Lauded for increasing public awareness of the Navy's work, Cruise was awarded by the Secretary of the Navy at a ceremony in the U.K., emphasizing his admiration for servicemen and women.

London | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:22 IST
The globally renowned actor Tom Cruise, celebrated for his iconic role in 'Top Gun,' has now become a decorated naval hero.

On Tuesday, Cruise was conferred with the U.S. Navy's prestigious civilian award for 'outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps' with his work in films like 'Top Gun.' The award was presented by the U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, at a ceremony in Longcross Studios, near London.

Expressing his gratitude, the 62-year-old actor said, 'I am proud to receive this extraordinary acknowledgment.' He praised the servicemen and women, affirming that 'to lead is to serve.' Cruise's portrayal in 'Top Gun' and its 2022 sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' has significantly boosted public interest in naval careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

