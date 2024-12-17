Tom Cruise: From Top Gun to Top Honour

The globally renowned actor Tom Cruise, celebrated for his iconic role in 'Top Gun,' has now become a decorated naval hero.

On Tuesday, Cruise was conferred with the U.S. Navy's prestigious civilian award for 'outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps' with his work in films like 'Top Gun.' The award was presented by the U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, at a ceremony in Longcross Studios, near London.

Expressing his gratitude, the 62-year-old actor said, 'I am proud to receive this extraordinary acknowledgment.' He praised the servicemen and women, affirming that 'to lead is to serve.' Cruise's portrayal in 'Top Gun' and its 2022 sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' has significantly boosted public interest in naval careers.

