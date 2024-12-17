Bollywood Stars Pay Homage at Golden Temple Amidst Filming

Bollywood luminary Sanjay Dutt is in Amritsar for his forthcoming films directed by Aditya Dhar. Amidst the bustling shooting schedule, Dutt and Dhar paused to visit the Golden Temple on Tuesday, joined by Yami Gautam, who accompanied her husband, Aditya Dhar, for the revered visit.

Numerous images surfaced online showcasing Yami, Sanjay, and Aditya receiving blessings. The trio also took the opportunity to engage with fans during their temple visit. Yami Gautam introduced her son, Vedavid, to the sacred site, as captured in one touching photograph. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt was seen meeting Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, with the interaction shared on platform X by the minister himself.

Just last month, Aditya Dhar had visited the Golden Temple with actor Ranveer Singh, who shared the visit on Instagram. Dhar, alongside Ranveer and Sanjay, is involved in a movie project featuring notable names such as R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and the Dhar brothers under B62 Studios, succeeds their hit collaboration 'Article 370' and reportedly draws from the inspiring chronicles of India's R&AW era.

(With inputs from agencies.)