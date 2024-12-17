Mason Gooding Returns to 'Scream' Franchise in 2026

Actor Mason Gooding is confirmed to reprise his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in the upcoming 'Scream 7', set for release on February 27, 2026. This installment of the iconic slasher series reunites him with original lead Neve Campbell. Joining them are newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, and Sam Rechner, bringing fresh talent to the franchise.

Kevin Williamson, the original writer from the 1996 'Scream', both helms and scripts this new film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is part of a storied franchise that has undergone reinvention, most notably in the 2022 fifth film by Radio Silence, which brought back series stalwarts like Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

Gooding is also expanding his movie repertoire with the romantic comedy slasher film 'Heart Eyes', scheduled for a 2025 release. Directed by Josh Ruben, the film boasts a cast including Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. Meanwhile, 'Scream 7' is anticipated to maintain the franchise's box office prowess, following the success of 'Scream 6', the highest-grossing film in the series until now.

