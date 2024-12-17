Wallace & Gromit: A Lighthearted Tech Tale Takes Flight

Nick Park's latest installment in the 'Wallace & Gromit' series, titled 'Vengeance Most Fowl', adds a whimsical twist to the world of artificial intelligence. The film features a 'smart gnome' gone rogue, providing a comedic lens on our reliance on technology, according to the Oscar-winning creator.

Scheduled for release in select theaters this week, the movie is the second feature focusing on Wallace, an inventive optimist, and his faithful canine companion, Gromit. The story questions our trust in technology as Park aims for a light-hearted critique on modern dependency.

Debuting in Park's student short film in 1989, the duo has grown synonymous with family-friendly holiday viewing. The new film, inspired by Ealing studios' post-war productions, competes for top animation honors, showing on BBC Christmas Day and on Netflix starting January 3.

