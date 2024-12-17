Left Menu

Wallace & Gromit: A Lighthearted Tech Tale Takes Flight

Nick Park's new 'Wallace & Gromit' film, 'Vengeance Most Fowl', humorously explores technology's impact on our lives through a rogue 'smart gnome.' Premiering in select cinemas, the film sees Wallace and his dog Gromit embroiled in tech-driven adventures, with a nod to simpler times reminiscent of post-war Ealing studio films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:33 IST
Wallace & Gromit: A Lighthearted Tech Tale Takes Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nick Park's latest installment in the 'Wallace & Gromit' series, titled 'Vengeance Most Fowl', adds a whimsical twist to the world of artificial intelligence. The film features a 'smart gnome' gone rogue, providing a comedic lens on our reliance on technology, according to the Oscar-winning creator.

Scheduled for release in select theaters this week, the movie is the second feature focusing on Wallace, an inventive optimist, and his faithful canine companion, Gromit. The story questions our trust in technology as Park aims for a light-hearted critique on modern dependency.

Debuting in Park's student short film in 1989, the duo has grown synonymous with family-friendly holiday viewing. The new film, inspired by Ealing studios' post-war productions, competes for top animation honors, showing on BBC Christmas Day and on Netflix starting January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024