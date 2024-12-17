TTD to Immerse Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela with Model Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to create a replica of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

This spiritual installation coincides with the 45-day event, running from January 13 to February 26, 2025, and aims to showcase the deity's magnificence to Northern Indian attendees.

TTD joint executive officer M Gowthami emphasized the importance of replicating the temple's presence, encouraging officials to ensure a stirring spiritual experience through rituals and live broadcasts on SVBC channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)