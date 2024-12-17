TTD to Immerse Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela with Model Temple
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will construct a model temple of Lord Venkateswara Swamy at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for early 2025. The initiative aims to offer Northern Indian devotees an authentic spiritual experience, complete with rituals and live broadcasts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to create a replica of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
This spiritual installation coincides with the 45-day event, running from January 13 to February 26, 2025, and aims to showcase the deity's magnificence to Northern Indian attendees.
TTD joint executive officer M Gowthami emphasized the importance of replicating the temple's presence, encouraging officials to ensure a stirring spiritual experience through rituals and live broadcasts on SVBC channel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Goes Green: E-Vehicles to Power Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Prayagraj Prepares for Historic Maha Kumbh 2025
IRCTC's Tent City Transformation: Welcoming Pilgrims to Kumbh Mela
Mahakumbh 2025: Luxurious Tent City in Prayagraj Awaits Millions
Spectacular Cultural Extravaganza Set for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj