Assam Rifles Thwart Wildlife Smuggling in Mizoram

A joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and the Mizoram forest department has successfully rescued four De Brazza's monkeys from a trafficking attempt in Zokhawthar, East Champhai District, officials reported.

The operation was based on intelligent leads, prompting Assam Rifles personnel to launch a strategic ambush in the area. The ambush led to the interception of a trafficker attempting to smuggle the exotic primates across the border.

A 40-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in connection with the case. Both the accused and the rescued monkeys have been transferred to the Champhai forest department for further investigation and legal actions.

