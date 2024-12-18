Literary Excellence Celebrated: Sahitya Akademi Awards Announced

The Sahitya Akademi unveiled its annual awards, spotlighting 21 distinguished authors from diverse languages, officials shared on Wednesday.

Notable winners include Hindi poet Gagan Gill, celebrated for her poetry book 'Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar', and Easterine Kire, honored for her novel 'Spirit Nights'. The awards acknowledge excellence across genres including poetry, novels, and essays.

Awardees will receive commendations at a ceremony on March 8, 2025, featuring recognition in 21 languages. Meanwhile, awards for Bengali, Dogri, and Urdu are set to be announced later, with honorees receiving a plaque, a shawl, and Rs 1 lakh as a monetary reward.

(With inputs from agencies.)