Literary Excellence Celebrated: Sahitya Akademi Awards Announced

The Sahitya Akademi announced its annual awards to 21 authors across languages. Honorees include Gagan Gill and Easterine Kire, recognized for works in poetry and novels. The awards span categories like poetry, novels, and essays, with cash prizes awarded to authors on March 8, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:48 IST
  • India

The Sahitya Akademi unveiled its annual awards, spotlighting 21 distinguished authors from diverse languages, officials shared on Wednesday.

Notable winners include Hindi poet Gagan Gill, celebrated for her poetry book 'Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar', and Easterine Kire, honored for her novel 'Spirit Nights'. The awards acknowledge excellence across genres including poetry, novels, and essays.

Awardees will receive commendations at a ceremony on March 8, 2025, featuring recognition in 21 languages. Meanwhile, awards for Bengali, Dogri, and Urdu are set to be announced later, with honorees receiving a plaque, a shawl, and Rs 1 lakh as a monetary reward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

