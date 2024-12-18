Uttar Pradesh Set to Break Tourism Records Boosting Economy

Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of a tourism boom, anticipated to surpass one billion visitor arrivals, generating Rs 3 lakh crore in economic benefits, according to Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

During a foundation ceremony for a Shiva temple built by the Ram Janki Temple Trust, Singh credited the tourism surge to the development of corridors at religious sites and the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He emphasized the shift in public sentiment towards religious practices and enhanced security, stating that people's faith in Sanatan Dharma has increased under the current leadership, enabling safer travel for families.

(With inputs from agencies.)