Controversy Strikes Kedarnath: Laborer Caught on CCTV Tampering with Temple Idols

A laborer at Kedarnath Dham has come under scrutiny following the emergence of a video showing him allegedly tampering with temple idols while wearing shoes, an act deemed highly disrespectful in religious settings.

The video quickly gathered traction on social media, sparking outrage and prompting police authorities to take swift action. Upon a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the footage was not recent, yet it was decisive enough for the local authorities to launch an extensive probe.

The employee, identified as Sajjan Kumar, works for a company involved in reconstruction efforts at the religious site. Both the laborer and the company now face charges of hurting religious sentiments and trespassing under sections 298 and 331 of the BNS. Police efforts are ongoing to conclude the investigation and apprehend those involved.

