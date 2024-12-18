Left Menu

Controversy Strikes Kedarnath: Laborer Caught on CCTV Tampering with Temple Idols

A viral video shows a laborer roaming Kedarnath Dham wearing shoes and tampering with temple idols using a stick. The video has provoked concern among priests and led to a police investigation. The accused, Sajjan Kumar, is connected to the site's reconstruction and faces legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kedarnath | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:27 IST
Controversy Strikes Kedarnath: Laborer Caught on CCTV Tampering with Temple Idols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A laborer at Kedarnath Dham has come under scrutiny following the emergence of a video showing him allegedly tampering with temple idols while wearing shoes, an act deemed highly disrespectful in religious settings.

The video quickly gathered traction on social media, sparking outrage and prompting police authorities to take swift action. Upon a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the footage was not recent, yet it was decisive enough for the local authorities to launch an extensive probe.

The employee, identified as Sajjan Kumar, works for a company involved in reconstruction efforts at the religious site. Both the laborer and the company now face charges of hurting religious sentiments and trespassing under sections 298 and 331 of the BNS. Police efforts are ongoing to conclude the investigation and apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024