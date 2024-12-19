Controversy Erupts Over Removal of Chapter on Sufi Saint from Textbooks

Controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the state's Board of School Education decided to remove a chapter on revered Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani from the 9th-grade textbooks. Political figures and community leaders have condemned the action, labeling it an affront to cultural heritage.

Former Minister Sajad Gani Lone has referred to the removal as 'cultural terrorism,' arguing that the saint's teachings are integral in combating current societal issues such as violence and hatred. Lone's criticism was echoed by CPI MLA M Y Tarigami, who called for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's intervention to ensure the chapter's reinstatement.

Amid widespread backlash, National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq assured that the issue would be rectified, stating that the Education Minister instructed officials to address the unwarranted omission. Critics see the removal as a significant oversight, emphasizing the saint's role in Kashmir's cultural and spiritual history. The debate comes at a politically sensitive time, raising questions about censorship and cultural preservation.

