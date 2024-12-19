Left Menu

Revving Up Fun: EMotorad's Initiative to Transform India's Kids' Mobility Market

Electric bike startup EMotorad has launched a new venture, Formula Fun, targeting India's kids' mobility market, invested Rs 150 crore and partnered with Hamleys for premium ride-on cars, scooters. Over 30 new products are slated for release, addressing safety and quality issues in an unorganized market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:51 IST
  • India

Electric bike startup EMotorad has announced its foray into the children's mobility category with a new venture called Formula Fun. The company is investing a significant Rs 150 crore over the next two years to establish itself in this burgeoning sector.

EMotorad has joined hands with British multinational toy retailer Hamleys to introduce a line of premium kids' mobility products. These include ride-on cars available under official brand licenses, marking a move towards organizing India's cluttered Rs 1,000 crore kids' mobility market with a strong emphasis on safety and quality. CEO Kunal Gupta stated the company's aim is to elevate standards in a sector currently lacking in regulation and assurance.

The Formula Fun collection, complete with kick-scooters and IP-licensed vehicles, is already featured in over 100 Hamleys locations throughout India. With their offerings soon to be accessible via e-commerce platforms as well, EMotorad is positioned to streamline the market with an array of more than 30 new products due in the next six months. These efforts reflect a strategy focused on becoming a dominant force in the kids' mobility sector.

