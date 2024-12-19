Revving Up Fun: EMotorad's Initiative to Transform India's Kids' Mobility Market
Electric bike startup EMotorad has launched a new venture, Formula Fun, targeting India's kids' mobility market, invested Rs 150 crore and partnered with Hamleys for premium ride-on cars, scooters. Over 30 new products are slated for release, addressing safety and quality issues in an unorganized market.
- Country:
- India
Electric bike startup EMotorad has announced its foray into the children's mobility category with a new venture called Formula Fun. The company is investing a significant Rs 150 crore over the next two years to establish itself in this burgeoning sector.
EMotorad has joined hands with British multinational toy retailer Hamleys to introduce a line of premium kids' mobility products. These include ride-on cars available under official brand licenses, marking a move towards organizing India's cluttered Rs 1,000 crore kids' mobility market with a strong emphasis on safety and quality. CEO Kunal Gupta stated the company's aim is to elevate standards in a sector currently lacking in regulation and assurance.
The Formula Fun collection, complete with kick-scooters and IP-licensed vehicles, is already featured in over 100 Hamleys locations throughout India. With their offerings soon to be accessible via e-commerce platforms as well, EMotorad is positioned to streamline the market with an array of more than 30 new products due in the next six months. These efforts reflect a strategy focused on becoming a dominant force in the kids' mobility sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bundesbank Chief Advocates for Softer Debt Brake to Boost Investment
Antler India to Boost Startup Investments with USD 25 Million Injection
Nisus Finance Secures Rs 32.21 Crore in Anchor Book Investment Ahead of IPO
Delhi's Women Helpline: A Lifeline for Safety and Justice
Manaksia Coated Metals Boosts Production with ₹134.55 Crore Investment