Transforming Tirumala: Vision 2047 Initiative

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has launched Tirumala Vision–2047, aligning with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. This strategic plan focuses on development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala, aiming for sustainable growth and a balance between tradition and modernity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:34 IST
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has announced the launch of Tirumala Vision–2047, in alignment with the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. This strategic initiative aims for planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala.

The temple body issued a Request for Proposal, inviting acclaimed agencies to participate in this transformative plan. According to a press release, the initiative seeks to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of respecting Tirumala's spiritual sanctity while ensuring effective urban planning. The initiative promises to uphold design excellence and ecological responsibility, aiming for global recognition of Tirumala as a model of spiritual and sustainable development.

