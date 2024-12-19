Transforming Tirumala: Vision 2047 Initiative

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has announced the launch of Tirumala Vision–2047, in alignment with the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. This strategic initiative aims for planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala.

The temple body issued a Request for Proposal, inviting acclaimed agencies to participate in this transformative plan. According to a press release, the initiative seeks to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of respecting Tirumala's spiritual sanctity while ensuring effective urban planning. The initiative promises to uphold design excellence and ecological responsibility, aiming for global recognition of Tirumala as a model of spiritual and sustainable development.

