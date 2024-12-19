Bridging Bonds: Assam's Economic Diplomacy with Bhutan

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauded his invitation to Bhutan's National Day as a momentous recognition of the state's evolving economic clout. This historic first invitation symbolizes Assam's rising prominence in the regional economic landscape, Sarma stated at a post-cabinet media briefing.

This visit has fostered discussions on viable collaborations, notably in hydropower – given Bhutan's vast resources. As Assam's development trajectory accelerates, Sarma stressed the rising power needs that call for closer ties with Bhutan, including exploring early flood warning systems and irrigation projects.

Sarma also highlighted Bhutan's efforts in developing Gelephu, near the Assam border, into a modern city poised to boost regional economic vibrancy. The visit, characterized as both a diplomatic and economic venture, sets the stage for further strategic dialogues expected during Bhutan's participation at the forthcoming Advantage Assam summit.

