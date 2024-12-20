Song Kang-Ho Joins Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2 Cast

Renowned South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho is set to join the ensemble cast for the second season of Netflix's widely-praised series 'Beef'. Known for his collaborations with Bong Joon Ho in films like 'Parasite', Kang-Ho will now star alongside Oscar winners and nominees such as Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

The new season, crafted by creator Lee Sung Jin, will delve into the complexities of a young couple embroiled in a high-stakes drama involving their boss and his wife. This gripping narrative unfolds within the opulent world of a country club owned by a Korean billionaire.

The series, comprising eight 30-minute episodes, continues with Lee Sung Jin as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Jake Schreier, and features past stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as executive producers. The inaugural season captured audiences and critics alike, securing eight Emmy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)