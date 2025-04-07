Escalating Tensions: Rockets Fired Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

The conflict between Hamas and Israel intensified on Sunday, as the Palestinian militant group fired a barrage of rockets targeting southern Israeli cities. This was said to be a retaliation for alleged 'massacres' of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

Israel's military reported the successful interception of most projectiles, but a direct hit was confirmed in Ashkelon, causing injuries and damages. Emergency teams were quick to respond to the aftermath of the rocket attack.

In response, Israel's military launched a counterstrike on the rocket launchers in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed a 'vigorous' military response. Despite a brief ceasefire earlier, renewed hostilities have stalled peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)