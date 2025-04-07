Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Rockets Fired Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

Hamas launched rockets at southern Israeli cities in retaliation for Israeli actions in Gaza. Israel intercepted most projectiles but reported some injuries and damages. An Israeli counterattack ensued, escalating tensions further. The conflict highlights a continuing ceasefire breakdown, with both parties blaming each other for renewed hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel intensified on Sunday, as the Palestinian militant group fired a barrage of rockets targeting southern Israeli cities. This was said to be a retaliation for alleged 'massacres' of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

Israel's military reported the successful interception of most projectiles, but a direct hit was confirmed in Ashkelon, causing injuries and damages. Emergency teams were quick to respond to the aftermath of the rocket attack.

In response, Israel's military launched a counterstrike on the rocket launchers in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed a 'vigorous' military response. Despite a brief ceasefire earlier, renewed hostilities have stalled peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

